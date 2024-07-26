Kevin Spacey’s waterfront Baltimore condo sold at auction after foreclosure

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, July 26, 2023. Spacey’s $5.6 million waterfront condominium in Baltimore sold at auction on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 12:12 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Spacey’s $5.6 million waterfront condominium in Baltimore has been sold at auction amid the disgraced actor’s financial struggles following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

Last summer, a London jury acquitted Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. That was his second court victory since he saw off a $40 million lawsuit in 2022 in New York brought by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp.

But Spacey said in an emotional interview with British broadcast host Piers Morgan last month that he was millions of dollars in debt, largely because of unpaid legal bills, and facing foreclosure on the Baltimore property.

Spacey moved to the Baltimore area when he started shooting the hugely popular political thriller “House of Cards” there in 2012. Speaking through tears during the interview, Spacey said he would have to go back to Baltimore and put all his things in storage. He said he nearly had to file for bankruptcy a couple times but managed to dodge it.

His luxury condo on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor sold at auction Thursday morning for $3.24 million, according to the auctioneer’s website. It sits on a floating pier and boasts six bedrooms, seven full baths, an elevator, sauna, home theater, rooftop terrace, multiple verandas and a four-car garage.

A small group of potential buyers gathered on the steps of the downtown Baltimore Circuit Court building and made their bids, according to local media reports. The suggested opening bid was $1.5 million.

The winning bidder was acting as proxy for a real estate developer and local businessman whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, The Baltimore Sun reported.

During tearful testimony in a London courtroom last summer, Spacey denied the allegations against him and told the jury how they had destroyed his acting career as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

2h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

1h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.
4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.
More Videos