Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks.

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 11:30 a.m. on June 19.

It was alleged the man was on the northbound streetcar platform and exposed himself to multiple people.

Almost a month later, on Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., police responded to a holdup call in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West area.

In that case, it’s alleged a man walked into a bank and asked for a piece of paper. He then allegedly wrote a note indicating he was armed and demanded cash.

He took the cash and fled the bank, police say.

A few hours later, at 2:30 p.m., police responded to another holdup at a bank in the Yonge and Bloor Streets area.

The man allegedly began to write a note and then made a verbal demand for cash. A security guard approached and he fled the bank empty-handed.

Half an hour later, police were called to another holdup at a bank in the Bloor and Bathurst Streets area.

It’s alleged the man did the same thing, wrote a note and made a verbal demand for cash. He allegedly took a quantity of cash and fled.

Officers from 14 Division were able to locate the man and took him into custody. During the arrest, officers allegedly recovered stolen cash and “other items of evidentiary value.”

John Tiano, 61, of no fixed address was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

It was later determined he was the same man wanted in the indecent act investigation and has also been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.