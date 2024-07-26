Mexico’s president downplays cartel violence that drove nearly 600 Mexicans into Guatemala

FILE - President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during a flag ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has thanked Guatemala for helping the nearly 600 Mexicans who have crossed into Guatemala to escape drug cartel violence, but also minimized the violence that drove them there. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 3:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked Guatemala on Friday for helping the nearly 600 Mexicans who have crossed into Guatemala to escape drug cartel violence, but also minimized the violence that drove them there.

In his first comments since the refugees fled earlier this week, the president went on to add that Mexico is a large country, and like many other parts of the world, “there are conflicts.”

“Our (political) adversaries want to see that our government is unstable, that violence dominates and our country is being destroyed,” he said. The National Guard would secure the area and the situation would soon be resolved, he said.

A Guatemalan government report said some 580 people had fled violence in the Mexican state of Chiapas, including men, women, children and elderly.

Families who crossed to the Guatemalan municipality of Cuilco said shootouts had forced them to flee and the cartels had made locals work checkpoints and used them as human shields while they battled their rivals.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said Wednesday his administration would coordinate the humanitarian response though there was little sign of it yet. Arévalo said his administration was working with the local governments near the border to attend to the Mexicans, “who are escaping conflict between groups that is taking place on the Mexican side.”

Still, that was more than came from the Mexican side, where authorities did not respond to requests for comment about the situation until Friday.

Two of Mexico’s most powerful cartels from the northern states of Sinaloa and Jalisco have been battling for control of smuggling routes in the area of southern Mexico for more than a year causing multiple displacements.

In June, some 5,000 people were displaced by violence in another part of Chiapas after armed men set houses on fire in the town of Tila.

In September last year, Mexico’s president conceded the cartels had cut off electrical power in some Chiapas towns near the border with Guatemala, and forbade government workers from coming into the largely rural area to fix power lines.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

19m ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

12m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

1h ago

Top Stories

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

19m ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

12m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

4h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

6h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

6h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:54
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding

Providing incentives for property owners to prevent water run-off is among the policies being reviewed at Toronto City Hall. Mark McAllister looks at who may end up facing a stormwater charge.

22h ago

More Videos