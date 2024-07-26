New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 5:10 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law will require automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in the state, a change prompted by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last year.

Hamlin praised the proposal’s backers, the state Legislature and Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed the bill Tuesday, for saving lives.

“I’ll always consider Ohio my second home, and I’m delighted that this new law makes the places around the state where young people learn, play, and compete safer, more resilient, and better prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency,” he said in a statement. “This is a big win for young people throughout Ohio.”

The new law will require that all public schools, municipally-owned sports and recreation locations such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, as well as some private schools, have on-site AEDs. Previous Ohio law allowed school districts to require AEDs on site, but made it an elective decision left to individual districts.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, fell flat and had to be resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was being broadcast to a national prime-time audience in January 2023.

The law prompted by his episode additionally requires employees to undergo special training on how to use AEDs and recognize the signs of cardiac arrest. Informational sessions for students on sudden cardiac arrest would be required before the start of any athletic season.

Under the law, the Ohio Department of Health must develop a model emergency action plan for schools, centers and sports groups to adopt on the use of AEDs.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

1h ago

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

3h ago

Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

54m ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

1h ago

Top Stories

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

1h ago

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

3h ago

Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

54m ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

6h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

8h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

8h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:54
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding

Providing incentives for property owners to prevent water run-off is among the policies being reviewed at Toronto City Hall. Mark McAllister looks at who may end up facing a stormwater charge.

More Videos