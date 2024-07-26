Over 30 injured after a van with 50 migrants overturns in Serbia, reports say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 7:48 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 7:56 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A van carrying some 50 migrants overturned on Friday in southwestern Serbia, injuring more than 30, the country’s state television reported.

The incident happened on the road between the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, and Nis, in southern Serbia, the report said.

No other details were immediately available and Serbia’s police have not issued an official statement. Video footage on RTS showed an overturned van by the side of the road and police directing traffic.

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration, where people smugglers often facilitate illegal border crossings for people seeking to reach Western Europe.

Migrants come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia and then travel north and west toward Hungary or Croatia, often crammed in vans or cars.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

