Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege

Toronto police officers released a photo of a suspect wanted in a theft investigation. Investigators allege a watch worth around $43,000 was stolen from a downtown store.
Toronto police officers released a photo of a suspect wanted in a theft investigation. Investigators allege a watch worth around $43,000 was stolen from a downtown store. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 26, 2024 10:33 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 10:34 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a suspect after a watch worth approximately $43,000 was allegedly stolen from a downtown jewelry store.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an undisclosed store near Bay Street and Bloor Street West.

The statement said a man walked into the business and asked to try on a watch.

Investigators alleged the man took off from the store without paying for the item.

Officers didn’t release additional information about the watch that was stolen or the circumstances surrounding the interaction, but a photo of a suspect was released Friday evening.

The statement said investigators are looking for a man roughly between the ages of 20 and 25, weighing around 160 pounds and having short, dark-black hair.

Officers said the accused was last seen wearing glasses, a light-coloured jacket, black shorts, white socks, black shoes and a black backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

5h ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

6h ago

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

5h ago

Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs
Toronto Zoo says giraffe died due to stomach contents in lungs

The Toronto Zoo announced the passing of two-year-old Masai giraffe Matu on Wednesday, while he was anesthetized for a castration procedure. After a necropsy was conducted Thursday morning, the Zoo...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

2h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

3h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

10h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

12h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

12h ago

More Videos