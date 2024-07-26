Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a suspect after a watch worth approximately $43,000 was allegedly stolen from a downtown jewelry store.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an undisclosed store near Bay Street and Bloor Street West.

The statement said a man walked into the business and asked to try on a watch.

Investigators alleged the man took off from the store without paying for the item.

Officers didn’t release additional information about the watch that was stolen or the circumstances surrounding the interaction, but a photo of a suspect was released Friday evening.

The statement said investigators are looking for a man roughly between the ages of 20 and 25, weighing around 160 pounds and having short, dark-black hair.

Officers said the accused was last seen wearing glasses, a light-coloured jacket, black shorts, white socks, black shoes and a black backpack.