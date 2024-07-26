Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town

A motorist drives past the Gwen fire on Highway 3 outside of Juliaetta, Idaho on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Multiple communities in Idaho have been evacuated after lightning strikes sparked fast-moving wildfires. (William Howard via AP)

By Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 4:52 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 4:56 pm.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — William Howard went to the north-central Idaho town of Juliaetta on Thursday to help a friend after a lightning-sparked wildfire began tearing through the friend’s property, using barrels of water in an effort to extinguish “hot spots” on the land.

But in the 15 minutes it took to refill the barrels, the wind-whipped flames engulfed the area.

A harrowing video, shot by Howard as he fled in his vehicle, shows tall flames surrounding both sides of the road on the outskirts of town. A mobile home and several vehicles are burning on one side of the road. On the other, trees and brush are covered in flames.

Billows of black and gray smoke obscure the view on all sides, at times dropping the visibility to several feet ahead. A break in the smoke shows a fence line burning and several large, round hay bales stacked a short distance away.

William’s mother La-Nora Howard, who talked to him afterward and posted the video to Facebook, wrote that he heard propane tanks and ammunition exploding as he drove away. Howard agreed to share the video with The Associated Press but declined to be interviewed.

The video is one of many social media posts from Thursday and Friday showing flames consuming the normally idyllic farm and forest lands surrounding a series of small towns along the Potlatch and Clearwater Rivers. Juliaetta and other communities in the area were evacuated Thursday, around the same time as Howard’s video.

Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Robbie Johnson says several structures have burned in the complex of fires that sparked after a thunderstorm passed through Wednesday night. It’s too soon to know exactly how many because fire crews at the scene have not had the time to count, she said.

“They’re really focused on getting the people out, getting the animals, and hoping to stop the fire in its tracks,” Johnson said Friday morning.

Latah County deputies used loudspeakers and went door-to-door in Juliaetta to tell people to evacuate, and residents were sent emergency text messages while agencies posted the evacuation notices on social media, said Latah County Deputy Riley Harkins. The main highway out of town was flanked by flames while evacuation efforts continued Thursday night, Harkins said.

The Latah County Fairgrounds was serving as an emergency shelter, housing people and livestock displaced by the blaze.

Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

16m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

1h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

4h ago

Top Stories

Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga
Search continues for missing 3-year-old vulnerable child in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open
Charron, De Grasse lead Canada in rainy trip down the Seine as Paris Olympics open

Olympic champions Maude Charron and Andre de Grasse held the Maple Leaf high as Canada's Olympic delegation sailed its way into the Paris Games. The flag-bearers led a delegation of nearly 200 athletes...

16m ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place...

1h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

4h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

6h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

6h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:54
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding
'Rain tax' considered for commercial properties to avoid flooding

Providing incentives for property owners to prevent water run-off is among the policies being reviewed at Toronto City Hall. Mark McAllister looks at who may end up facing a stormwater charge.

22h ago

More Videos