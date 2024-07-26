Wounded in a strike that killed her family, a 2-year-old joins Gaza’s ranks of thousands of orphans

Amal Abdel-Hadi, left, and Nour Abdel-Hadi, right, react over their 2-year-old wounded niece, Siwar, as she receives treatment at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Siwar Abdel-Hadi is the sole survivor in her family after an Israeli airstrike on her home in central Gaza killed her parents and three siblings. She becomes one of thousands of children orphaned in Israel's campaign in Gaza against Hamas. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2024 2:24 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 2:42 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The 2-year-old toddler lay on a foil blanket, her face covered with salve for her burns and her little body riddled with scars from shrapnel. She squirmed, her breath heaving, as doctors examined her and the tube in her chest.

Siwar Abdel-Hadi is now an orphan. She’s the lone survivor of an Israeli strike that hit their family home in central Gaza, killing her parents, her two sisters and her brother, along with a brother of her mother.

“The whole family was gathered around a table for lunch” when the missile struck Tuesday in the Bureij refugee camp, said Nour Abdel-Hadi, one of Siwar’s paternal aunts. She spoke at nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where the overwhelmed staff rushed around her dealing with influxes of wounded.

Israel’s campaign of bombardment and offensives in Gaza has left thousands of orphans. Cases like Siwar’s have become so common, doctors created an acronym for it: WCNSF, “wounded child, no surviving family.” The United Nations estimated in February that some 17,000 children in the territory are now unaccompanied, and the number is likely to have grown since.

The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes. It says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and blames the militants for civilian deaths because they work in residential areas and among the population. On the day of the strike that killed Siwar’s family, the military said it hit dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip, including military structures, observation posts and individual militants.

Israel says it is determined to destroy Hamas after the militants’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Its campaign has killed more than 39,100 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Of those, women and children make up around half the dead whom the ministry has firmly identified, and an unknown proportion of the nearly 10,000 it has yet to identify. Doctors often say children make up a large proportion of the wounded that come streaming into hospitals.

At the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, another orphaned child was recovering from her wounds.

Weeks ago, 3-month-old Asma Ajour’s family was fleeing their neighborhood in Gaza City after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders and moved in against Hamas militants it said were operating there.

As the family fled, Israeli shelling hit the street, killing Asma’s mother and father and two sisters, 3 and 5 years old, said Asma’s grandmother, Basema Qwedar. Asma lay in the street in her dead mother’s arms for 12 hours, until her grandfather — who was searching for them — heard her cries and found her, Qwedar said, rocking the infant in a child’s seat at the hospital.

Two of Qwedar’s sons were killed by strikes earlier in the war, and now she has lost her daughter, Asma’s mother. They don’t know yet who will take in Asma, but Qwedar said her daughter had told her, “If something happens to me, take care of my child.”

At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Siwar’s extended family was similarly trying to figure out how to take her in. Her grandparents are still alive, but are sick and may not be able to raise her, Nour Abdel-Hadi said. Otherwise, one of her aunts will take her, but they are struggling with their own children during the shortages of food and supplies in the war.

The Abdel-Hadis were a close-knit, loving family, relatives said. The parents, Hisham Abdel-Hadi and Hedaia Yasin, made sure their kids got high grades. As the youngest, Siwar was showered in toys, they said. They had fled their home three times during the war to escape frequent bombardment in central Gaza, but each time returned, most recently in May.

Israel “didn’t leave anything for Siwar, no father, mother or siblings. Even her toys and bed are gone,” Nour Abdel-Hadi said, sobbing.

Doctors said they were treating Siwar for second-degree burns on her face, shrapnel wounds and collapsed lungs.

“God give us the capability to raise her,” said another aunt, Amal Abdel-Hadi. “May she live a dignified life, to play among children. May she not keep enduring what she’s already experienced, all the bombing and missiles and deprivation.”

Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

5h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

34m ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

3h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal

Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.  Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying...

5h ago

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

34m ago

Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries
Toronto city council approves $92M spend for two new ferries

On a bright summer day in Toronto, thousands flock to the islands that are just a quick ferry ride away. But long lineups can make taking that 15 minute ride an hours long ordeal and the city is taking...

3h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus
Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 people, including child, on TTC bus

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child, on a TTC bus on Thursday. Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

14h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

15h ago

2:45
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO

It's a knockout that has been viewed over a million times. Lucas Bahdi was not only the underdog, but went into enemy territory on short notice to win. Brandon Rowe reports.

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.
More Videos