Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi, left, and Canada's Fares Arfa
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi, left, and Canada's Fares Arfa compete in the men's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (Andrew Medichini/AP Photo)

By The Associated Press and Sportsnet

Posted July 27, 2024 10:12 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 11:15 am.

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Szilagyi won Olympic gold in men’s individual saber in 2012, 2016 and 2021 — the only male fencer to be a three-time individual champion. In Paris, he was trying to become the only fencer in Olympic history with four individual gold medals.

Instead, the streak ended in Szilagyi’s first bout of the Paris Games as he was beaten 15-8 by the 27th-seeded Canadian Fares Arfa in the round of 32 for one of the biggest upsets so far at the 2024 Olympics. Arfa, a first-time Olympian, racked up six unanswered points to start the bout. Szilagyi closed the gap to 6-4 but couldn’t catch the Canadian.

“I’m in a bit of shock right now, so I’m not even disappointed or angry at myself yet. It happened so fast, and I’ve never thought that my individual competition here in Paris would be so short,” Szilagyi said.

“It’s really a shock. It’s like my opponent read me. I was an open book to him,” he added. “In every touch, what he wanted, it happened. All his parries worked, all his attacks landed.”

Szilagyi was on a run of 15 wins in individual saber competition at the Olympics and had not lost in that event since a defeat to Keeth Smart of the United States in the round of 16 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Arfa won team gold with Canada at last year’s Pan-American Games but hadn’t fenced at the Olympics before.

“It was like as if he’d been the three-time Olympic champion, and I was some kind of first-time Olympian,” Szilagyi added.

“It feels good,” Arfa said after his win over Szilagyi, per the Canadian Olympic Committee. “I came prepared, I came ready to go. I didn’t look at his name, closed my eyes. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of me, it’s a fight first and foremost against myself. If I stay disciplined, follow the game plan, everything’s going to work out and it did.”

Arfa then advanced to the quarterfinals with a 15-8 win over Bolade Apithy of France before ending his Olympic run with a narrow 15-13 loss to former world champion Oh Sang-uk of South Korea.

Canada has never won a medal in Olympic fencing.

The 29-year-old Arfa, from Laval, Que., won a bronze medal in individual competition at the Pan American Games last year. He was 55th in sabre at the world championships and was ranked 27th in the 32-man Olympic field.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

2h ago

Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics
Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics

Canadian swim stars Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil did the expected in their first dips in the Paris Olympic pool on Saturday. McIntosh finished fourth overall in the heats of the women's 400-metre...

3h ago

Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people including several children, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet...

17m ago

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

2h ago

Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics
Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics

Canadian swim stars Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil did the expected in their first dips in the Paris Olympic pool on Saturday. McIntosh finished fourth overall in the heats of the women's 400-metre...

3h ago

Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people including several children, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

11h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

15h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

15h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

23h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.
More Videos