Chinese police say 8 people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the city of Changsha

By The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2024 8:15 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 8:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians early Saturday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, police said.

A statement from the Kaifu branch of the Changsha Public Security Bureau did not give a cause or any more details but said that a 55-year-old male suspect had been detained.

Five other people were injured, two seriously, in the incident, which happened shortly after midnight, the statement said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens of people, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss...

24m ago

Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires
Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires

Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park. A statement posted to X late Friday night said fire crews were taking advantage of the conditions to make...

59m ago

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens of people, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss...

24m ago

Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires
Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires

Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park. A statement posted to X late Friday night said fire crews were taking advantage of the conditions to make...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

8h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

11h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

12h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

19h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

22h ago

More Videos