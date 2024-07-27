Crews make ‘good progress’ fighting fire that destroyed six homes near Golden, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are “making good progress” containing a 55-square-kilometre wildfire near Golden, B.C., that destroyed as many as six homes in the region earlier this week.

The Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire is listed as one of five wildfires of note burning in the province, meaning it poses a threat to people or property or is highly visible.

The service says crews alongside local fire departments are working to contain the blaze on the east side of the Columbia River, as helicopters continue bucketing near the fire’s edge.

The Town of Golden says in an update that weather in the region remains stable, but it is warning residents that conditions can change quickly.

It says 28 properties on the west side of the river remain on evacuation order, while more than 1,000 properties in the region remain on alert.

The wildfire service says the number of wildfires has dropped with the recent change in weather, but there are still about 400 fires burning in B.C.

It says the risk of thunderstorms persist across the province but “conditions are expected to remain seasonal in the short-term.”

