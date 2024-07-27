Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

A sign in front of the Durham Regional Police Service's west division station in Pickering advises visitors the building is closed. Yellow tape could also be seen blocking the doors.
A sign in front of the Durham Regional Police Service's west division station in Pickering advises visitors the building is closed. Yellow tape could also be seen blocking the doors. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 27, 2024 9:29 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 10:08 pm.

Durham Regional Police officers have temporarily closed the service’s station in Pickering after a firearm-related incident Saturday afternoon.

According to posts on the Durham Regional Police Service’s X account, the incident happened at Kingston and Brock roads-area station at around 4:30 p.m.

An initial post just after 5:30 p.m. said the building was closed for “an ongoing investigation,” but it didn’t affect officers’ ability to respond to calls.

In an update nearly two hours later, a post said the incident involved a male suspect who went into the station with a firearm.

“An interaction took place between the suspect and officers at the front desk, resulting in the male being placed into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries,” the X post said.

The post didn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but noted it’s believed the firearm was a pellet gun and that further testing is needed for confirmation.

It said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The post said the extent of the suspect’s injuries was “unknown at this time.”

Outside the station Saturday evening, yellow police tape could be seen blocking the front door. A printed sign said the station was closed and a phone number was below the message. A cruiser could be seen blocking one of the entrances.

CityNews tried to get further information on the incident Saturday evening, but a spokesperson wouldn’t release additional details. In an email, the spokesperson said more information could be released on Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

13h ago

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

6h ago

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach...

6h ago

Top Stories

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

13h ago

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

6h ago

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

22h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.
More Videos