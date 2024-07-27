Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers have temporarily closed the service’s station in Pickering after a firearm-related incident Saturday afternoon.

According to posts on the Durham Regional Police Service’s X account, the incident happened at Kingston and Brock roads-area station at around 4:30 p.m.

An initial post just after 5:30 p.m. said the building was closed for “an ongoing investigation,” but it didn’t affect officers’ ability to respond to calls.

In an update nearly two hours later, a post said the incident involved a male suspect who went into the station with a firearm.

“An interaction took place between the suspect and officers at the front desk, resulting in the male being placed into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries,” the X post said.

The post didn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but noted it’s believed the firearm was a pellet gun and that further testing is needed for confirmation.

It said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The post said the extent of the suspect’s injuries was “unknown at this time.”

Outside the station Saturday evening, yellow police tape could be seen blocking the front door. A printed sign said the station was closed and a phone number was below the message. A cruiser could be seen blocking one of the entrances.

CityNews tried to get further information on the incident Saturday evening, but a spokesperson wouldn’t release additional details. In an email, the spokesperson said more information could be released on Sunday.