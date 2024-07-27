Farmers’ markets and business groups feuding with Loblaws after disparaging text ad

Farmers’ markets and business groups say they are “sad and disappointed” in NoFrills and its parent company Loblaw after the company sent a mass-advertising text message encouraging customers to “skip the line” at their local farmers’ market and pivot to NoFrills stores instead. Groceries are checked out at a No Frills grocery store in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2024

Last Updated July 27, 2024 1:56 pm.

Farmers’ markets and business groups say they are “sad and disappointed” in NoFrills and its parent company Loblaw after the company sent a mass-advertising text message encouraging customers to “skip the line” at their local farmers’ market and visit their stores instead.

The Farmers’ Market Cooperative of Nova Scotia and the Ontario Small Business Community both say they were alerted to a text with NoFrills’ latest flyer featuring the disparaging message on July 20.

Both groups have issued social media statements accusing Loblaw of attacking small business owners, who are not able to remain open to customers year-round and often face many barriers when looking to sell goods at grocery stores.

The text message comes just two months after thousands of Canadians participated in a Loblaw boycott in response to the company’s soaring profits and amid rising living costs across the country.

In a comment posted in response to the Instagram post from the Nova Scotia farmers’ market cooperative, NoFrills said the company understands the “vital role” Canadian farmers play in feeding communities and partners with many of them each summer to sell local produce in their stores.

It isn’t yet clear how widely the text was distributed, and Loblaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach...

20m ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

5h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

5h ago

Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi...

3h ago

