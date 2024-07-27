breaking

FIFA suspends Canadian women’s coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

Bev Priestman
Canada's head coach Bev Priestman walks along the touch line prior to first half International friendly action against Mexico in Toronto, on Tuesday June 4, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2024 1:03 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 1:08 pm.

FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal.

The stunning swath of punishments include a 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) fine for the Canadian soccer federation in a case that has spiralled at the Summer Games. Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices before their opening game last Wednesday.

Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national soccer federation then removed from the Olympic tournament. She is now banned from all soccer for one year.

FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.

FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play.”

Priestman and the Canadian federation now can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration’s special Olympic court in Paris.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

3h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

4h ago

Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi...

1h ago

Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics
Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics

Canadian swim stars Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil did the expected in their first dips in the Paris Olympic pool on Saturday. McIntosh finished fourth overall in the heats of the women's 400-metre...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

3h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

4h ago

Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi...

1h ago

Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics
Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics

Canadian swim stars Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil did the expected in their first dips in the Paris Olympic pool on Saturday. McIntosh finished fourth overall in the heats of the women's 400-metre...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

13h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

16h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

16h ago

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.

23h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

More Videos