Harris is holding her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 11:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats’ likely White House nominee, looking to build on a record week of contributions since President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection.

Harris was traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday in anticipation of raising more than $1.4 million, her campaign announced, from an expected audience of about 800 people. That would be $1 million-plus more than the original goal set for the event before Biden dropped out of the race.

Plans called for musician James Taylor to introduce Harris at a fundraiser that was to feature many of the state’s Democratic heavyweights, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, former Gov. Deval Patrick, and Rep. Richie Neal.

Harris took in more than $100 million in donations in the first 48 hours after Biden quit the race, a presidential record, and aides said she has continued to raise money at a steady clip.

