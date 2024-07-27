Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza

FILE - A view of the makeshift tent camp where Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are staying, in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, Jan. 1, 2024. The Israeli military ordered Monday, July 22, the evacuation of part of the area of the Gaza Strip, which they had designated a humanitarian zone. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2024 3:12 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 3:26 am.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s military ordered the evacuation Saturday of a crowded part of Gaza designated as a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning an operation against Hamas militants in Khan Younis, including parts of Muwasi, a makeshift tent camp where thousands are seeking refuge.

The order comes in response to rocket fire that Israel says originates from the area. It’s the second evacuation issued in a week in an area designated for Palestinians fleeing other parts of Gaza. Many Palestinians have been uprooted multiple times in search of safety during Israel’s punishing air and ground campaign.

On Monday, after the evacuation order, multiple Israeli airstrikes hit around Khan Younis, killing at least 70 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, citing figures from Nasser Hospital.

The area is part of a 60-square-kilometer (roughly 20-square-mile) “humanitarian zone” to which Israel has been telling Palestinians to flee to throughout the war. Much of the area is blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation and medical facilities and have limited access to aid, United Nations and humanitarian groups say. About 1.8 million Palestinians are sheltering there, according to Israel’s estimates. That’s more than half Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.3 million.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 39,100 Palestinians, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. The U.N. estimated in February that some 17,000 children in the territory are now unaccompanied, and the number is likely to have grown since.

The war began with an assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 250 hostages. About 115 are still in Gaza, about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Associated Press, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

3h ago

Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege
Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near Bay Street and Bloor Street West Wednesday afternoon.

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

10h ago

Top Stories

Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police
Body of missing 3-year-old vulnerable boy found in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

3h ago

Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege
Suspect wanted after watch worth $43K stolen from Toronto store, police allege

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near Bay Street and Bloor Street West Wednesday afternoon.

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris
Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Quebecois vocal powerhouse performed publicly for the first time since revealing she was...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

3h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

7h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

7h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

15h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

More Videos