Quebec police arrest suspect after pedestrian killed in alleged hit and run

Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place early on Saturday morning near Mont-Tremblant, Que, in the Laurentians region of the province.

Police spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said emergency services were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. after a man in his 30s was found on the ground with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested a suspect in his 20s who allegedly hit the pedestrian with his vehicle and continued driving.

Marquis-Guy said the suspect could be charged with hit and run causing death as well as impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be meeting with investigators later today.