No jackpot winner but 2 million dollar Lotto Max prizes won in southern Ontario

While the big prize is still up for grabs there are some new millionaires following Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

There were four Maxmillion prizes won, each worth $1 million. Two of the tickets were sold in Kingston while another was sold in Kitchener, according to lottery officials.

As well, a pair of Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Guelph and Newmarket.

The winning numbers drawn last night were: 3, 8, 15, 29, 34, 38, and 39. The bonus number was 17.

The winning Encore number was 0114824.

The OLG says Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will see $84 million up for grabs including the $70 million jackpot.