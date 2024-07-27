No jackpot winner but 2 million dollar Lotto Max prizes won in southern Ontario

A Lotto Max ticket is seen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated photo. OLG

By John Marchesan

Posted July 27, 2024 12:13 pm.

While the big prize is still up for grabs there are some new millionaires following Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

There were four Maxmillion prizes won, each worth $1 million. Two of the tickets were sold in Kingston while another was sold in Kitchener, according to lottery officials.

As well, a pair of Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Guelph and Newmarket.

The winning numbers drawn last night were: 3, 8, 15, 29, 34, 38, and 39. The bonus number was 17.

The winning Encore number was 0114824.

The OLG says Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will see $84 million up for grabs including the $70 million jackpot.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal. The stunning swath of punishments...

breaking

1m ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

3h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

4h ago

Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi...

1h ago

Top Stories

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal. The stunning swath of punishments...

breaking

1m ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

3h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

4h ago

Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa stuns three-time reigning Olympic champ

An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shock upset Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

13h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

16h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

16h ago

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.

23h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

More Videos