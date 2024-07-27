Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation and the suspect's vehicle.
Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation and the suspect's vehicle. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 27, 2024 11:43 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 11:48 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a male suspect after they allege a person was sexually assaulted while waiting in line at an east-end store.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Saturday evening, the incident happened at an undisclosed store near McCowan and Kingston roads at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement said the victim waited in the line when two men stood behind them. Investigators alleged the victim was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

Officers said the victim confronted the man and left the store. They said the man left the area in a silver-coloured Infinity FX-model SUV.

Photos of the suspect wanted in the investigation were included in the statement issued on Saturday.

Investigators described the suspect as being in his 40s and around five-foot-eight. They said he had short brown hair and a brown beard.

The statement said he was last seen wearing black-and-white sunglasses, a white t-shirt with the word ‘Guess’ written in red, blue jeans and grey sandals.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3m ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

4h ago

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

14h ago

