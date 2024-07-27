Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a male suspect after they allege a person was sexually assaulted while waiting in line at an east-end store.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Saturday evening, the incident happened at an undisclosed store near McCowan and Kingston roads at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement said the victim waited in the line when two men stood behind them. Investigators alleged the victim was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

Officers said the victim confronted the man and left the store. They said the man left the area in a silver-coloured Infinity FX-model SUV.

Photos of the suspect wanted in the investigation were included in the statement issued on Saturday.

Investigators described the suspect as being in his 40s and around five-foot-eight. They said he had short brown hair and a brown beard.

The statement said he was last seen wearing black-and-white sunglasses, a white t-shirt with the word ‘Guess’ written in red, blue jeans and grey sandals.