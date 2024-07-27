US-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation amid rising China threat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, western Tokyo, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2024 8:53 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 8:56 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs and top diplomats will meet in Tokyo on Sunday for talks aimed at further bolstering their military cooperation, including by upgrading the command and control of U.S. forces and strengthening American-licensed missile production in Japan, amid a rising threat from China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will join their Japanese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Minoru Kihara, at the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee, known as “2+2” security talks, to reaffirm their alliance following President Joe Biden ‘s withdrawal from the November presidential race.

For the first time, the ministers will hold separate talks to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to “extended deterrence,” which includes atomic weapons — a shift from Japan’s earlier reluctance to openly discuss the sensitive issue in the world’s only country to have suffered nuclear attacks — amid growing nuclear threats from Russia and China.

The ministers are expected to discuss plans to upgrade command and control structures for U.S. forces in Japan by bringing in higher-ranked officers with commanding authority to create a U.S. counterpart for Japan’s unified command currently set for inauguration in March.

Japan is home to more than 50,000 U.S. troops, but a commander for the U.S. Forces Japan headquartered in Yokota in the western suburbs of Tokyo, tasked with managing their bases, has no commanding authority. Instead that comes from the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii. The plan to upgrade USFJ’s command and control capability is designed to help smooth joint exercises and operations, officials say.

Ahead of the 2+2 talks, Kihara was to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik in their first bilateral defense ministerial talks in Japan in 15 years. Austin will later join them for three-way talks.

Japan has been accelerating its military buildup and has increased joint operations with the U.S., as well as with South Korea, while trying to strengthen its largely domestic defense industry.

Japan has significantly eased its arms export restrictions and in December accommodated a U.S. request for shipment of surface-to-air PAC-3 missile interceptors produced in Japan under an American license to replenish U.S. inventories, which have decreased due to its support for Ukraine.

The ministers are also expected to discuss increased Japanese production of PAC-3 interceptors for export to the United States.

Japan and the U.S. have been accelerating arms industry cooperation following an April agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Biden. The two sides have set up working groups for missile co-production and for the maintenance and repair of U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft in the region.

While Japan’s role is largely designed to help U.S. weapons supply and keep its deterrence credible in the Indo-Pacific amid continuing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Japanese officials say it will help strengthen the Japanese defense industry.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

15m ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

13h ago

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

6h ago

Top Stories

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

15m ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

2h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

13h ago

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

22h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.
More Videos