3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga

Three people, including two 16-year-olds, have been charged with several firearms offences following a stolen car investigation.

Peel police say they were in the area of Square One Mall in Mississauga on July 25 investigating occupants in a stolen vehicle. After they were placed under arrest, police say they uncovered a firearm and a replica gun.

Mohammed Sanaullah, an 18-year-old from Toronto, and two 16-year-olds from Mississauga have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Police add that one of the 16-year-olds – whose name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was out on bail for his involvement in a violent robbery that took place on July 7.