3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police logo seen on a motorcycle
Peel Regional Police logo seen on a motorcycle in this undated photo. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted July 28, 2024 2:34 pm.

Three people, including two 16-year-olds, have been charged with several firearms offences following a stolen car investigation.

Peel police say they were in the area of Square One Mall in Mississauga on July 25 investigating occupants in a stolen vehicle. After they were placed under arrest, police say they uncovered a firearm and a replica gun.

Mohammed Sanaullah, an 18-year-old from Toronto, and two 16-year-olds from Mississauga have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Police add that one of the 16-year-olds – whose name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was out on bail for his involvement in a violent robbery that took place on July 7.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

1h ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against Italy's Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil after falling...

59m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

7h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

7h ago

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

1h ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against Italy's Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil after falling...

59m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

7h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

16h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

20h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos