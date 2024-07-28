A Libyan court gives 12 officials prison sentences over last year’s deadly flooding

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 11:56 am.

CAIRO (AP) — A court in Libya on Sunday sentenced 12 current and former officials to terms of up to 27 years in prison over their involvement in the collapse of two dams last year that sent a wall of water several meters high through the center of a coastal city. Thousands of people died.

The two dams outside the city of Derna broke up on Sept. 11 after they were overwhelmed by Storm Daniel, which caused heavy rain across eastern Libya. The failure of the structures inundated as much as a quarter of the city, officials have said, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.

The Derna Criminal Court on Sunday convicted 12 current and former officials of mismanagement, negligence and mistakes that contributed to the disaster, according to a statement from the office of the country’s top prosecutor.

The defendants, who were responsible for managing the country’s dams, were given prison terms that ranged from nine to 27 years, the statement said, without identifying them. Three of the defendants were ordered to return “money obtained from illicit gains,” the statement said without elaborating.

The court acquitted four other people, it said.

Sunday’s verdict could be appealed before a higher court, according to Libya’s judicial system.

The oil-rich North African nation has been in chaos since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising-turned-civil war ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. For most of the past decade, rival administrations have claimed authority to lead Libya. Each is backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

The country’s east has been under the control of Gen. Khalifa Hifter and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which is allied with a parliament-confirmed government. A rival administration is based in the capital, Tripoli, and enjoys the support of most of the international community.

The dams were built by a Yugoslav construction company in the 1970s above Wadi Derna, a river valley that divides the city. They were meant to protect the city from flash floods, which are not uncommon in the area. The dams were not maintained for decades, despite warnings from scientists that they could burst.

A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the two dams hadn’t been maintained despite the allocation of more than $2 million for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

The flood of water from the dams left as much as one-third of Derna’s housing and infrastructure damaged, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

The World Health Organization said more than 4,000 flood-related deaths have been registered, but the head of Libya’s Red Crescent previously cited a death toll of 11,300. OCHA said at the time that along with the registered deaths, there were at least 9,000 missing people.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games. Her...

59m ago

Eleanor Harvey advances to Paris fencing semifinal, sets Canadian Olympic record
Eleanor Harvey advances to Paris fencing semifinal, sets Canadian Olympic record

Canadian Eleanor Harvey is one win away from earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey advanced to the semifinals in women's foil with a 15-14 upset of No. 4 seed Martina Favaretto...

45m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

4h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

4h ago

Top Stories

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games. Her...

59m ago

Eleanor Harvey advances to Paris fencing semifinal, sets Canadian Olympic record
Eleanor Harvey advances to Paris fencing semifinal, sets Canadian Olympic record

Canadian Eleanor Harvey is one win away from earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey advanced to the semifinals in women's foil with a 15-14 upset of No. 4 seed Martina Favaretto...

45m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

4h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

12h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos