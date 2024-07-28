11 killed by mudslide in China as heavy rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region

By The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 12:19 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 12:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Eleven people were killed after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.

Elsewhere in China, a delivery person on a scooter was killed Saturday after being hit by a falling tree in Shanghai, apparently because of strong winds related to the storm, according to The Paper, a digital news outlet.

The deaths were the first in China that appear linked to Typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday. Before reaching China, the typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the Philippines, leaving at least 34 dead, and swept across the island of Taiwan, where the death toll has risen to 10, authorities said late Saturday.

The mudslide struck the house about 8 a.m. in Yuelin village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hengyang city in Hunan province, state broadcaster CCTV said in a series of online reports.

An earlier report said that 18 people were trapped by the mudslide, and that six injured people had been rescued. It wasn’t clear in the latest report if one other person remained missing. The reports didn’t say who was staying in the house, which was was rented for temporary stays.

There was no information on whether the injuries were serious.

The reports said the mudslide was triggered by water rushing down the mountains from heavy rains. They didn’t mention Gaemi but the China Meteorological Administration said that rain tied to the tropical storm hit southeastern parts of Hunan province on Saturday.

In Shanghai, a photo posted by The Paper showed a delivery scooter on its side mostly covered by leafy branches near the still-standing barren trunk of a tree. It said storm-related winds were the suspected cause, and that the investigation was continuing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

5h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

11m ago

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

5h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

11m ago

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.
More Videos