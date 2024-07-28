Eleanor Harvey advances to Paris fencing semifinal, sets Canadian Olympic record

Canadian Eleanor Harvey is one win away from earning Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in fencing.

Harvey advanced to the semifinals in women’s foil with a 15-14 upset of No. 4 seed Martina Favaretto of Italy on Sunday in Paris. She becomes the first-ever Canadian to earn a spot in an Olympic individual semifinal.

The Hamilton, Ont., native, seeded 14th, rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the second period for her third win of the competition.

Harvey, 28, will face American Lauren Scruggs in the semifinals at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Scruggs, seeded ninth, upset top seed Arianna Errigo of Italy 15-14 in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seed Lee Kiefer of the U.S. faces No. 3 Alice Volpi of Italy in the other semi.

Harvey is competing in her third Olympics. Her best previous showing was a quarterfinal appearance in 2016 in Rio, previously Canada’s best individual result

Harvey said before the 2021 Olympics that she was retiring after Tokyo, per Scott Radley of the Hamilton Spectator, but then decided to take another shot.

Canada has made noise in the first two days of fencing competition in Paris.

On Saturday, Fares Arfa beat Aron Szilagyi of Hungary in a run to the quarterfinals.