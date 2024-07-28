Ex-diplomat, political newcomer, grandpa. That’s Edmundo González, Venezuela’s Maduro rival

FILE - Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez attends a political event in Caracas, Venezuela, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

By Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 1:50 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 1:56 am.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The past two months were unlike anything Edmundo González Urrutia had ever experienced: He gave political speeches, shook people’s hands and waved from the top of a truck moving through cheering crowds gathered across Venezuela. He also shed the title of ambassador for that of presidential candidate.

The dramatic life changes for the 74-year-old González transformed him from a virtually unknown devout grandfather into a household name. Sunday he could make history if he defeats President Nicolás Maduro in a highly anticipated election. The vote is the first serious electoral challenge the ruling party has faced in decades.

“A phrase that has been said to me repeatedly is ‘You are my last hope,’” González told reporters Thursday referring to supporters. “I want to tell you that you are the hope. You have filled me with strength to face what has undoubtedly been the most unequal electoral campaign in the history of electoral processes in Venezuela.”

González is on the ballot representing the Unitary Platform, a coalition of Venezuela’s main opposition parties, but until April, he had never imagined running for office, let alone for president.

The coalition selected him in April as a last-minute stand-in for opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado, who was blocked by the Maduro-controlled Supreme Tribunal of Justice from running for any office for 15 years. Machado, a former lawmaker, swept the opposition’s October primary with more than 90% of the vote.

After Machado was blocked from joining the presidential race, she chose a college professor as her substitute on the ballot, but the ruling party-loyal National Electoral Council also barred her from registering. That’s when González, a political newcomer, was chosen.

Sunday’s ballot also features eight other candidates challenging Maduro, but only González threatens the president’s aspirations for a third term.

Even among Venezuela’s opposition, few knew of the former diplomat before he was announced as the coalition’s candidate. Before González joined Machado on the campaign trail, she became his surrogate, allocating a minute or so of her stump to him, describing him as an honest family man and urging her supporters to cast their votes for him.

González began his professional career as an aide to Venezuela’s ambassador in the U.S. He had postings in Belgium and El Salvador and served as Caracas’ ambassador to Algeria.

His last post was as Venezuela’s ambassador to Argentina during the first years of the government of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s predecessor and mentor. More recently, he worked as an international relations consultant, writing about recent political developments in Argentina as well as authoring a historical work on Venezuela’s foreign minister during World War II.

His years in El Salvador and Algeria coincided with periods of armed conflicts in both countries. For a time, his whereabouts were tracked by locals in El Salvador, and he would get calls at home meant to intimidate him, with the callers saying they were aware that González had just gotten home.

He had just returned to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, from a trip to Europe to visit a daughter and grandchildren when opposition leaders presented him with the idea of becoming a candidate. He conditioned his acceptance to a few matters, including that his wife be convinced of the decision. Not only did she agree, she also stood next to him on stages and trucks, and both waved to the crowds of young and old who gathered by the thousands to see them during the campaign.

His characteristic subdued tone and poker face, forged in his years as a diplomat, go against the image of boisterous politicians to which voters are accustomed. Maduro and his allies have taken his demeanor as a sign of weakness and chastised him on national TV and at campaign events. That kind of demeaning language is among the many changes González wishes to see in Venezuela. In his short campaign, he has emphasized the decency that he wants Venezuelans to experience again, from that of a living wage to reliable public utilities.

“Enough shouting, enough insults, it’s time to reunite,” González told supporters.

Should he win, González will end Venezuela’s 25 years under the policies that Chávez described as socialism for the 21st century and installed after becoming president in 1999. González has not presented his government plan, but that does not seem to worry opposition supporters, many of whom think the only important plan ahead of the election is the one that gets Maduro defeated at the polls Sunday.

“What is happening? People no longer buy the socialism story,” Leonardo Guerrero, a layman church leader in the western state of Barinas, said after a recent service. Mass required the use of a battery-powered speaker because power had been out for hours.

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

7h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

1h ago

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

4h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal
Paris Olympics Day 1 recap: McIntosh swims to silver, Canada soccer team docked points in spying scandal

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the first day of competition, July 27, 2024.

7h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

1h ago

Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported
Durham police station in Pickering closed after firearm incident, no major injuries reported

Durham Regional Police officers say someone with a firearm, possibly a pellet gun, entered the Pickering station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.
More Videos