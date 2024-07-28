Five killed and dozens wounded Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as Russia claims new gains

By The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 8:44 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 8:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Five civilians died and 15 more were wounded following Russian strikes on Saturday and overnight in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, its governor said, as Moscow claimed further gains in its monthslong grinding offensive in the country’s war-battered industrial heartland.

Shortly after Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin reported on the casualties Sunday, other local Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling wounded more civilians in the east and south.

At least eight people suffered wounds after Moscow’s forces on Sunday struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, local Gov. Serhii Lysak reported that same day. Lysak said a toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among the victims, six of whom had to be hospitalized.

Russian shelling on Sunday also wounded eight further civilians, including a 10-year-old and two teenagers, in a village in Ukraine’s southern Kherson province, local official Roman Mrochko reported.

Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, sending millions of people fleeing to neighboring countries. Taking control of all of Donetsk is one of the Kremlin’s main war goals.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops continued to eke out gains as they pushed westward toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said that its forces had taken control of two neighboring villages some 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Pokrovsk, Prohres and Yevhenivka. The day before, Moscow claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the province this month.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russian territory, while a regional official said a drone strike set fire to an oil depot in southern Russia. Firefighters were battling the blaze on Sunday morning after three fuel tanks went up in flames in the Kursk region, according to acting regional Gov. Alexey Smirnov. Smirnov said nobody was hurt.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

1h ago

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team. FIFA docked six points...

40m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

22m ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

1h ago

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team. FIFA docked six points...

40m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

9h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos