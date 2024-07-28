Government withholding funding ‘related to suspended Canada Soccer officials’
Posted July 28, 2024 8:27 am.
Last Updated July 28, 2024 8:30 am.
Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer’s funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women’s soccer team.
FIFA docked six points from the team due to a drone spying scandal at the Paris Games.
It also banned head coach Bev Priestman and two assistants for a year each and fined Canada Soccer around $313,000.
Qualtrough says the funding, which is “related to the suspended officials,” is being withheld for the duration of their FIFA sanction.
She says there is a deeply concerning pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer.
Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday.