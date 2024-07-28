Italy and China sign a 3-year action plan as Italian leader Meloni tries to reset relations

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 6:32 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 7:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Italy and China signed a three-year action plan on Sunday to implement past agreements and experiment with new forms of cooperation, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on an official visit to the Chinese capital.

Meloni is trying to reset relations with China as fears of a trade war with the European Union are interwoven with continued interest in attracting Chinese investment in auto manufacturing and other sectors.

“We certainly have a lot of work to do and I am convinced that this work can be useful in such a complex phase on a global level, and also important at a multilateral level,” she said in remarks at the start of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Her five-day visit comes several months after Italy dropped out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to build power and transportation infrastructure around the world to stimulate global trade while also deepening China’s ties with other nations.

Italy’s decision to join in 2019 appeared to be a political coup for China, giving it an inroad into Western Europe and a symbolic boost in a then-raging trade war with the United States. But Italy says the promised economic benefits didn’t materialize, and its membership created friction with other Western European governments and the United States.

Still, Italy remains keen to pursue an otherwise strong economic relationship with China. Stellantis, a major automaker that includes Italy’s Fiat, announced in May that it had formed a joint venture with Leapmotor, a Chinese electric car startup, to begin selling EVs in Europe.

Electric vehicles have become a symbol of growing China-EU trade tensions, with the European Union imposing provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on China-made electric vehicles in early July. The two sides are holding talks to try to resolve the issue by an early November deadline.

Meanwhile, China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into European pork exports, just days after the EU announced it would impose tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Meloni, who arrived in Beijing on Saturday, has held talks with Li before, meeting in New Delhi last September during the annual G-20 summit, which brings together the leaders of 20 major nations.

___

Associated Press writer Giada Zampano in Rome contributed.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

21m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

6h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

21m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store
Suspect wanted after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted at east-end store

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at a store near McCowan and Kingston roads Thursday evening.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

8h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

More Videos