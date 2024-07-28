Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month.

Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train between Guildwood and Rouge Hill stations around 8 p.m. on July 17 and sexually assaulted them.

The man exited the train at Rouge Hill station and fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-nine, with a slim build and a brown patchy moustache. He was last seen wearing grey cargo pants, black shoes, solid black sunglasses and a black hooded jacked with the hood up in what police say was an attempt to conceal his identity.