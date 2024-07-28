Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault aboard a Lakeshore East GO Train
Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault aboard a Lakeshore East GO Train on July 17. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 28, 2024 8:48 am.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month.

Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train between Guildwood and Rouge Hill stations around 8 p.m. on July 17 and sexually assaulted them.

The man exited the train at Rouge Hill station and fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-nine, with a slim build and a brown patchy moustache. He was last seen wearing grey cargo pants, black shoes, solid black sunglasses and a black hooded jacked with the hood up in what police say was an attempt to conceal his identity.

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

1h ago

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team. FIFA docked six points...

38m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds
Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto's Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

