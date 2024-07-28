Ottawa and Alberta match Red Cross fire donations as Jasper residents view damage map

Fire crews work to put out hot spots in the Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. As residents of Jasper learn more details about wildfire damage to their evacuated town, the Alberta and federal governments say they'll match donations to the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire relief in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 2:39 pm.

EDMONTON — As residents of Jasper learn more details about wildfire damage to their evacuated town, the Alberta and federal governments say they’ll match donations to the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire relief in the province.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan and Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis say in a joint news release that the donation-matching initiative means every $1 donated will become $3 to support people most impacted by wildfires in Jasper and across the province.

It will last for 30 days, retroactive to when the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal first opened on Thursday.

Parks Canada has estimated 30 per cent of Jasper township’s structures were damaged by the wildfire that still burns out-of-control in the national park, and a map of the town indicating which properties suffered damage was released on Saturday afternoon.

The map is giving residents a better picture of what’s still standing and what isn’t, but a town official has cautioned it’s based on what can be seen from the street.

A Parks Canada official said Saturday that the blaze is the largest that Jasper National Park has recorded in the last 100 years, and the federal agency noted it is expected to become more active as temperatures warm in the coming days.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

1h ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against Italy's Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil after falling...

58m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

7h ago

3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga
3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga

Three people, including two 16-year-olds, have been charged with several firearms offences following a stolen car investigation. Peel police say they were in the area of Square One Mall in Mississauga...

40m ago

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

1h ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against Italy's Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil after falling...

58m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

7h ago

3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga
3 charged, including two 16-year-olds, with various firearm offences in Mississauga

Three people, including two 16-year-olds, have been charged with several firearms offences following a stolen car investigation. Peel police say they were in the area of Square One Mall in Mississauga...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

16h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

20h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos