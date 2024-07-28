Princess Leia bikini costume from set of ‘Star Wars’ movie sells at auction for $175K

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows the gold bikini-style costume that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia while making “Return of the Jedi” in the “Star War” franchise, which was sold for $175,000 during an auction Friday, July 26, 2024. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 5:42 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The gold bikini-style costume that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia while making “Return of the Jedi” in the “Star Wars” franchise has sold for $175,000, according to the auction house that handled the sale.

The costume was made famous when Fisher wore it at the start of the 1983 film when Leia was captured by Jabba the Hutt at his palace on Tatooine and forced to be a slave.

The costume, one of the most memorable in the “ Star Wars ” movies, was sold on Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Joe Maddalena, Heritage’s executive vice president, said the costume that was sold was one that was screen tested and worn by Fisher on the movie’s set but ultimately did not make it onto the final version of the film as it was switched out for one that was more comfortable.

The auction house said the costume sparked a bidding war among collectors.

Maddalena said he wasn’t surprised by the attention bidders gave to the costume as well as to a model of a Y-wing fighter that took on the Death Star in the original “Star Wars” film that sold for $1.55 million. He said “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” have very avid fan bases.

“The power of ‘Star Wars’ proves itself again. These movies are just so impactful,” Maddalena said.

In a November 2016 interview with NPR’s “Fresh Air,” Fisher said wearing the costume was not her choice.

“When (director George Lucas) showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight,” said Fisher, who died about a month after the interview.

Richard Miller, who created the costume, said in an interview that’s included in a “Star Wars” box set that he used soft material to build the costume so that Fisher could move around more freely.

“However, she still didn’t like it. I don’t blame her,” said Miller, who was the chief sculptor for Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company founded by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas. “I did put leather on the back of it to help it feel better.”

The costume had its share of critics, who thought it sexualized Fisher for the franchise’s male fan base.

In “Interview” magazine in 2015, Fisher told actor Daisy Ridley, who starred in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “You’re going to have people have fantasies about you. That will make you uncomfortable, I’m guessing.” She pushed back against the idea of being a sex symbol and told Ridley to “fight for your outfit.”

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Eleanor Harvey has made history winning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event on Sunday afternoon. Harvey...

2h ago

Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France
Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France

Canada's women's soccer team kept its Olympic hopes alive after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against France on Sunday. Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time, when she pounced on a rebound...

1h ago

Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end
Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Brimley Road and Highway 401 area just after 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police
Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say a man and a woman approached two seniors in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area on July 20.

9m ago

Top Stories

Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Eleanor Harvey has made history winning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event on Sunday afternoon. Harvey...

2h ago

Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France
Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France

Canada's women's soccer team kept its Olympic hopes alive after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against France on Sunday. Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time, when she pounced on a rebound...

1h ago

Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end
Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Brimley Road and Highway 401 area just after 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police
Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say a man and a woman approached two seniors in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area on July 20.

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

19h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

23h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos