Senate candidate Bernie Moreno campaigns as an outsider. His wealthy family is politically connected

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance and Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno react at the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Julie Carr Smyth And Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 8:42 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 8:56 am.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bernie Moreno was ready with a quip when a radio host in his native Colombia asked why he would want to trade his successful professional and personal life in Ohio for the toils of the U.S. Senate.

“Remember that my brother, Luis Alberto, just got out of politics — and there always needs to be a Moreno in politics,” he replied in Spanish during the 2021 interview. “Otherwise, what happens in the world, right?”

The lighthearted response from Moreno, the Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, hints at his family’s deep political connections in both the U.S. and Colombia. Moreno’s father was a high government official in Colombia, while among his six siblings are a powerful former political adviser and diplomat and an important Colombian businessman.

Those ties, combined with his family’s considerable wealth in their home country, are the backdrop to Moreno’s journey from purchasing a single Cleveland car dealership to millionaire to becoming Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s pick in the pivotal state.

“He comes from one of Colombia’s well-off families, whose wealth goes back generations and whose members recycle through senior government jobs,” said Philip Chicola, a retired U.S. diplomat who once worked closely with Moreno’s older brother, Luis Alberto Moreno.

Moreno has pitched himself as a political outsider and immigrant whose family built its way out of rudimentary beginnings in the U.S. thanks to the American dream. In a statement, he pushed back against questions about his portrayal of his origin story and his parents’ sacrifices as “disgraceful.” He also sees it as disingenuous, describing his Democratic rival, third-term Sen. Sherrod Brown, as someone who “grew up with a silver spoon,” a reference to the incumbent’s status as the Yale-educated son and grandson of doctors. The Brown campaign declined comment.

Vicky Stockamore, Moreno’s older sister, said in a statement provided by Moreno’s campaign that she remembers her family’s trajectory exactly as her brother describes it.

“It took great sacrifice for my parents to leave behind their home country and risk a new, unknown life in a foreign place,” she said. “My parents firmly believed that if you work hard, you’ll be successful, and that’s what the American Dream means to me.”

Wealth and political connections are nothing new in the Senate, whose members include 15 former governors, one former presidential nominee and at least 10 people who are worth more than $30 million.

Moreno built his fortune as a luxury car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur. If elected, he would be among the top eight wealthiest U.S. senators, based on the most recent data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, with an estimated net worth between $25.5 million and $105.7 million.

Brown has a high-end net worth of about $1 million, according to his 2022 Senate financial disclosure, the most recent available.

Moreno’s business background and wealth helped him win over Trump during a contentious GOP primary this spring that included questions about a profile created with Moreno’s email account on an adult website – a profile Moreno’s lawyer said was created by a former intern as a prank. Moreno retained support from Trump during the controversy and was given a coveted speaking spot at the Republican National Convention earlier this month.

The Morenos started their family in the U.S., where Bernardo Sr. did his surgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania in the 1950s. Their first three children were born in Philadelphia but raised in Bogota, where Bernardo was a medical school dean, a leading advocate for Colombia’s surgeons and then the equivalent of Colombian secretary of health.

Bernie, or Bernardo Jr., the youngest of seven children, was about five when the family moved to Florida. Before entering politics, Bernie Moreno described his mother as coming from “outsized privilege” and says she emigrated because she didn’t want her children to be raised in ”an entitled way.” Bernie Moreno became a U.S. citizen at 18.

“Our family came to the United States because our mother wanted her children to grow up here,” Stockamore said. “It would’ve been easier for us to stay in Colombia, which is why, at first, my father wanted to stay, but my mother was insistent. She knew that growing up in the United States would teach my siblings and I the value of hard work.”

After attending American universities, Luis Alberto Moreno, their eldest child, returned to Colombia and served in several cabinet positions. As conservative President Andres Pastrana’s ambassador to the U.S. starting in 1998, he helped win passage in Congress of what remains the largest ever U.S. aid package to Latin America. Among his legislative partners: then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, a sponsor of the $1.6 billion counternarcotics strategy known as Plan Colombia.

Another Moreno brother, Roberto, is co-founder and president of Amarilo Construction, one of Colombia’s largest builders of affordable housing. Before getting entangled in a corruption scandal and returning to the United States, Moreno’s cousin Luis Andrade led Colombia’s national infrastructure agency.

Julie Carr Smyth And Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

1h ago

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team. FIFA docked six points...

37m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

20m ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

1h ago

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women's soccer team. FIFA docked six points...

37m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

1h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

9h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos