Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle near Exhibition Place and it comes a day after someone was seriously injured in a shooting a short distance away from the scene.

Officers said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday with reports shots were fired out of a white sedan at another vehicle.

After officers arrived, they blocked off a large portion of British Columbia Road. CityNews saw multiple bullet casings on the road outside the OVO Athletic Centre and a damaged white pickup truck.

There were no reports anyone was injured during the incident.

As of Sunday night, investigators didn’t release a description of the suspect or additional details about the white sedan involved..

Nearly 24 hours earlier a man in the area of Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road was allegedly shot by two male suspects. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

When asked about the proximity of the two incidents Sunday evening, a Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews it’s believed both are “completely unrelated.”