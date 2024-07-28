Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers block off part of British Columbia Road near Lake Shore Boulevard West Sunday evening after shots were fired at a truck.
Toronto police officers block off part of British Columbia Road near Lake Shore Boulevard West Sunday evening after shots were fired at a truck. CITYNEWS / Bahaa Attia

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 28, 2024 10:41 pm.

Toronto police officers are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle near Exhibition Place and it comes a day after someone was seriously injured in a shooting a short distance away from the scene.

Officers said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday with reports shots were fired out of a white sedan at another vehicle.

After officers arrived, they blocked off a large portion of British Columbia Road. CityNews saw multiple bullet casings on the road outside the OVO Athletic Centre and a damaged white pickup truck.

There were no reports anyone was injured during the incident.

As of Sunday night, investigators didn’t release a description of the suspect or additional details about the white sedan involved..

Nearly 24 hours earlier a man in the area of Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road was allegedly shot by two male suspects. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

When asked about the proximity of the two incidents Sunday evening, a Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews it’s believed both are “completely unrelated.”

