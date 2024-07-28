Thousands in Ukraine honor soldiers killed in blast and urge government to get prisoners freed

Soldiers of Ukraine's Azov battalion light flares at a rally demanding to free Ukrainian prisoners of war who are held in captivity in Russia at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Several thousand people and soldiers gathered to commemorate the second anniversary of a Russia-orchestrated explosion that killed more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian-held Olenivka prison barracks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Andrew Meldrum, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 1:26 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians urged their government to do more to get Russia to release prisoners of war, voicing their anger on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of an explosion that killed more than 50.

Several thousand soldiers and civilians gathered at Kyiv’s Independence Square Sunday to commemorate the second anniversary of an explosion that killed more than 50 Ukrainians Russia held in the Olenivka prison barracks.

Speakers at the solemn ceremony urged the Ukrainian government to work harder to get the soldiers freed in a prisoner exchange.

The Olenivka explosion was one of the most painful pages in the war, according to many soldiers.

“I was there in Olenivka. I was rocked by the explosion,” said Sgt. Kyrylo Masalitin, who was later released. “Never before have I felt so helpless. And those still in captivity feel that helplessness every day. They must know that we have done everything we can do to get them released.”

Russia has claimed that the Olenivka explosion was caused by Ukrainian forces firing a missile that hit the prison barracks. But increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces set off the explosion, according to an investigation by The Associated Press.

The AP interviewed more than a dozen people with direct knowledge of details of the attack, including survivors, investigators and families of the dead and missing. All described evidence they believe points directly to Russia as the culprit. AP also obtained an internal United Nations analysis that found the same. Despite the conclusion of the internal analysis that found Russia planned and executed the attack, the U.N. stopped short of accusing Russia in public statements.

Two years after the explosion, many Ukrainians still want to know exactly how it happened. The demonstration Sunday brought together people who are commemorating Olenivka with others who are protesting Russia’s imprisonment of Ukrainian fighters who defended the Azovstal steel works and were taken prisoner when Russia seized the city of Mariupol.

Many were also pressing for the release of Ukrainian soldiers who were defending the Avovstal steel works and were captured when Mariupol fell in 2022.

“We’re here to remember those who died and also those in captivity. We’re here to push our government to work hard on this,” said a soldier who identified himself as Stanislav.

He said he had been a defender of Mariupol when the Russians invaded in February 2022 and he was injured in an artillery attack, losing his left arm. He was treated in the army base inside the Azovstal steel works before he was taken captive by the Russian forces and then released. After physical rehabilitation, Stanislav returned to the army and now works in military headquarters in Kyiv.

He said he will keep pushing for the release of captive soldiers.

“We’re here for a special reason, to see that our brothers-in-arms in captivity come back,” he said. “All of those in captivity.”

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

7m ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against either Lee Kiefer or Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil...

updated

17m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

6h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

6h ago

