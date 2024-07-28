Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police

Toronto police officers released photos of two suspects wanted in an attempted distraction thefts investigation.
Toronto police officers released photos of two suspects wanted in an attempted distraction thefts investigation.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 28, 2024 6:09 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 6:15 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking to identify a man and a woman after at least one senior was allegedly the subject of an attempted distraction theft in the city’s north end.

A statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon said their investigation began on July 20.

Officers said it was at around 1:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area when an older man on his driveway was approached by a man and a woman asking for directions.

As the man began to help by providing directions, investigators alleged the woman tried to remove items from the victim’s pockets.

The statement said after nothing was found in the victim’s pockets, the pair walked away and went to speak with another neighbour. Officers didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of that interaction.

Investigators released photos of the pair in the statement and asked for help identifying the man and the woman.

The man was described as being 35 to 43 years old, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 and having a medium build with black hair, a beard and tattoos on his arms. Officers said he was wearing a white t-shirt and pants at the time.

The woman was described as being in her 30s and having a heavy build with tattoos on her arms. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a floral gown.

Top Stories

Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey wins bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Eleanor Harvey has made history winning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event on Sunday afternoon. Harvey...

2h ago

Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end
Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Brimley Road and Highway 401 area just after 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France
Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France

Canada's women's soccer team kept its Olympic hopes alive after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against France on Sunday. Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time, when she pounced on a rebound...

1h ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

10h ago

