Man and woman wanted after attempted distraction thefts targeting seniors: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking to identify a man and a woman after at least one senior was allegedly the subject of an attempted distraction theft in the city’s north end.

A statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon said their investigation began on July 20.

Officers said it was at around 1:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area when an older man on his driveway was approached by a man and a woman asking for directions.

As the man began to help by providing directions, investigators alleged the woman tried to remove items from the victim’s pockets.

The statement said after nothing was found in the victim’s pockets, the pair walked away and went to speak with another neighbour. Officers didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of that interaction.

Investigators released photos of the pair in the statement and asked for help identifying the man and the woman.

The man was described as being 35 to 43 years old, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 and having a medium build with black hair, a beard and tattoos on his arms. Officers said he was wearing a white t-shirt and pants at the time.

The woman was described as being in her 30s and having a heavy build with tattoos on her arms. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a floral gown.