Trudeau announces Sept. 16 byelections in ridings in Quebec, Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2024 10:14 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 10:26 am.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a pair of byelections to fill vacant seats in Quebec and Manitoba.

Voters will go to the polls in the Elmwood—Transcona riding in Manitoba and the Montreal-area riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun on Sept. 16.

The Manitoba riding was held by the New Democratic Party until MP Daniel Blaikie resigned in March to go work for the office of the province’s Premier, Wab Kinew.

Blaikie had held the federal seat since the 2015 election.

The Quebec riding was held by former Liberal justice minister David Lametti, who resigned in January after being excluded from Trudeau’s cabinet during a shuffle the previous summer.

The byelections will mark the first test for Trudeau’s Liberals since losing a June byelection in Toronto-St. Paul, a riding the Liberals had previously held for decades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games. Her...

53m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

2h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

1h ago

Top Stories

Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games. Her...

53m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

2h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train
Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard GO train

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger aboard a GO train earlier this month. Investigators say a man approached another person aboard the Lakeshore East Go Train...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

11h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

16h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos