Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada

Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.

The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.

Callingbull is currently an in-game host for the National Hockey League, Canadian Football League, and the National Lacrosse League.

She has acted in APTN series “Blackstone” and “Tribal,” and received awards and recognition for her community work and activism.

Callingbull previously broke barriers when she became the first Canadian and Indigenous person to win Mrs. Universe in 2015 and the first Indigenous woman to appear as a “Sports Illustrated” model in 2022.

She will compete for the title of Miss Universe in Mexico in November.

“This is the most surreal feeling. I’ve been chasing this dream for years and I’m still in awe that it really came true,” Callingbull wrote in a social media post.

“Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press