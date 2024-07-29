B.C. tribunal upholds condo fines against couple for doorbell camera insults

A Ring doorbell camera is seen at a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jessica Hill

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 3:56 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — British Columbia’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has upheld $800 in fines issued by a strata corporation against a Richmond, B.C., couple for yelling “profanity and insults” through their doorbell camera’s speaker.

The tribunal says in a decision release Friday that Ho Wing Chan and Hung Angela Cheung co-own a unit in a strata complex and were issued 18 fines in 2022 and 2023 for violating the complex’s bylaw against causing a nuisance or unreasonable noise.

The decision says the pair took the dispute to the tribunal, claiming the fines were unfair, while the owners group filed counterclaims for additional fines and an order for the couple to stop causing disturbances.

The ruling says video evidence submitted by the strata “clearly shows” the noise coming from the couple’s doorbell camera was loud enough to be heard in the complex’s common areas and in owners’ units across the street.

It says the couple disputed the fines saying they had the “right to yell inside their own property,” and used the speaker sometimes because of “suspicious shadows” around their doorway and fear of a break in.

The tribunal says the noises from the speaker were “excessive,” due to their frequency, intensity and the use of “profanity and insults” often late in the evening, and it ordered them to pay $800 in fines, plus $65 in interest.

The tribunal also ordered the couple to comply with the condo owner’s noise bylaw, but declined to order the couple to remove their doorbell camera.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

38m ago

Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder
Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end. The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday. The...

1h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

38m ago

Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder
Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end. The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday. The...

1h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

8h ago

2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 

19h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

21h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
More Videos