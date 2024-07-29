Bally Sports networks will return to Comcast subscribers after agreement is reached

FILE -A Bally Sports sign hangs in a dugout before a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros, March 2, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Most Comcast subscribers will be able to watch their favorite sports teams again after it reached an agreement with their distributor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 6:26 pm.

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Most Comcast subscribers will be able to watch their favorite sports teams again after it reached an agreement with their distributor.

Comcast and Diamond Sports announced Monday that 15 regional sports networks will be available on Thursday after being blacked out for three months. The Bally Sports networks were no longer available to Comcast subscribers on May 1 due to a contract dispute.

Under the agreement, subscribers to Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package will gain access to the Bally RSNs. Additionally, Xfinity Ultimate TV customers will be able to stream Bally’s content on the Bally Sports app.

Comcast is Diamond Sports’ third-largest distributor. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since it filed for protection last March. It has a reorganization plan before the court, but details are still being worked out.

“With certainty on our distribution, we are focused on finalizing an agreement with the NHL and resolving our ongoing negotiations with the NBA,” said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond Sports. “We are mindful that time is of the essence with basketball and hockey seasons fast approaching.”

Baseball teams affected by the blackout were the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

“We appreciate Diamond Sports working with us to reach a solution that returns the Bally Sports RSNs to our Ultimate TV customers in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports,” Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition for Comcast, said in a statement. “We look forward to making these networks available on August 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again.”

Financial terms of the agreement with Comcast were not disclosed.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press

