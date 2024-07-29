Blood test for colon cancer screening is approved by US regulators

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. U.S. health regulators on Monday, July 29, 2024, approved a first-of-its-kind blood test for colon cancer, offering a new way of screening for a leading cause of cancer deaths. Test manufacturer Guardant said the Food and Drug Administration approved its Shield test for screening in adults 45 and older who have an average risk of colon cancer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 11:55 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Monday approved a first-of-its-kind blood test for colon cancer, offering a new way of screening for a leading cause of cancer deaths.

Test manufacturer Guardant said the Food and Drug Administration approved its Shield test for screening in adults 45 and older who have an average risk of colon cancer. The test isn’t a replacement for colonoscopies, but provides a noninvasive approach to screening.

Doctors can already order Shield for patients as a laboratory test with an out-of-pocket price of $895. But FDA approval is expected to increase coverage by private and government insurance.

The test looks for DNA fragments shed by tumor cells and precancerous growths. In a study published in March, the test caught 83% of the cancers but very few of the precancerous growths found by colonoscopy, the gold standard for colon cancer screening. The test missed 17% of cancers, performance that is on par with stool-based tests.

Besides spotting tumors, colonoscopies can prevent the disease by removing precancerous growths called polyps.

But some people avoid the exam because of the hassle of getting time off work or the day-ahead preparation that involves drinking a strong laxative to empty the bowels. In the U.S., screening is recommended for healthy adults ages 45 to 75 at average risk for colon cancer.

Physicians will be able to run the Shield test after taking a simple blood draw, Guardant said in a statement. The company plans to launch its product “in the near future.”

The annual rate of U.S. colon cancer screening is nearly 60%, well short of the 80% of age-eligible adults goal set by the American Cancer Society and other groups.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

9m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

6m ago

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

0m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

2h ago

