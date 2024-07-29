Canada beats France in Olympic women’s rugby, moves on to seven semifinals

Canada stunned host France in sevens rugby on Tuesday, edging the French with a pair of desperate, late tries to win 19-14.

The win sends the women into Tuesday’s semifinals, with a shot at the gold-medal match on the line.

Calgary’s Piper Logan gave Canada the opening try midway through the first half with a scintillating 80-metre dash, which Chloe Daniels converted. France leveled the score with a converted score of its own under the posts from Ian Jason with time expiring in the half. The French attacked right from the restart and took the lead 14-7 with a converted try from Yolaine Yengo.

But Canada responded, first with a second solo effort from Logan off a scrum and then a try around the corner by Daniels in the final minute of the match that left the crowd at Stade de France in Saint-Denis stunned into silence.

The French had run roughshod over their group of Japan, Brazil, and the U.S., allowing just 14 points while piling up 106. Their +92 point differential was second only to New Zealand. France was ranked third in the world sevens rankings this year and had the full-throated crowd behind it.

Prior to the game, Canada announced that Keyara Wardley and Krissy Scurfield were ruled out of the match due to injury. Alternates Shalaya Valenzuela of Abbotsford, B.C., and Taylor Perry of Oakville, Ont., took their places.

The other quarterfinals saw the Kiwis outclass China 55-5 and Great Britain fall 17-7 to U.S.A. Australia took on Ireland in the final quarterfinal.

The semifinals, medal and placement matches will all take place on Tuesday.

Canada did not advance past the group stage at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.