Canada urges Venezuela to detail election results, Freeland cites ‘serious concerns’

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has “serious concerns” about Sunday’s election results in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and incumbent Nicolas Maduro have both claimed victory.

Venezuela was the region’s most developed economy when Maduro took power in 2013, but he has since overseen an exodus of 7.7 million people fleeing hyperinflation and social unrest.

Maduro warned this month of a possible “bloodbath” if he doesn’t win the election by a large margin.

Freeland says Canada is “working closely with our partners” to respond to the election, and said Venezuelans were courageous for standing up to an authoritarian regime.

Global Affairs Canada is calling on Venezuelan authorities to “respect the will of the people” and to publish detailed results for all polling stations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

31m ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

37m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

31m ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

37m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

5h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

18h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos