Former ‘General Hospital’ actor Haley Pullos gets 5 years probation after DUI crash

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 8:34 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 8:42 pm.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Former longtime “General Hospital” actor Haley Pullos was sentenced to five years of probation Monday after pleading guilty to felony drunken driving and serving three months in jail.

Pullos, 26, was also sentenced in a Los Angeles County court in Pasadena to 200 hours of community service. The judge ordered her to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program and to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the other driver in the crash that authorities said she caused when she drove the wrong way on freeway lanes in April of 2023.

Pullos began appearing on “General Hospital” as a child, playing Molly Lansing-Davis on nearly 500 episodes of the ABC soap opera from 2009 to 2023. She left the show after the collision and has not returned.

She was driving westbound on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena when she swerved into eastbound lanes, crossed a barrier and ran into an oncoming car, authorities said. Firefighters had to pull both drivers from their mangled cars, and both were hospitalized. It’s not clear what their exact injuries were.

Pullos pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving under the influence earlier this year.

A representative for the actor did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

