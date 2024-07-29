Former South Africa president Zuma is expelled by his former ANC party after forming a challenger

FILE - Former president of the A.N.C. and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, waves to supporters after casting his ballot in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 during the general elections. The African National Congress (ANC) announced Monday, July 29, 2024 that Zuma has been expelled from the ANC. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 8:38 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 8:42 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma was expelled by his former African National Congress party on Monday after he formed a new political party that contested the country’s recent elections.

Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, also known as the MK Party, received nearly 15% of the national vote and became the third largest party in the country. That contributed significantly to the ANC losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came into power in 1994.

The ANC has since formed a unity government with several parties including its biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance.

Despite denouncing the ANC and leading the MK, which is now South Africa’s official opposition party, Zuma has insisted that he remains a member of the ANC.

His expulsion followed a disciplinary hearing last week. The ANC had suspended his membership in January.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said Zuma has been found guilty by the party of “prejudicing the integrity” of the ANC by leading a rival party, which now has 85 seats in South Africa’s parliament.

“Former president Jacob Zuma has actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power while claiming that he had not severed his membership. His conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organizational discipline and letter of the ANC constitution,” Mbalula said.

Zuma’s MK Party denounced the expulsion and accused the ANC’s disciplinary committee of behaving like a “kangaroo court.”

Zuma has said he belonged to the “real” ANC, not that of current President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took office after Zuma was pressured to step down in 2018 amid corruption allegations.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist...

2h ago

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

2h ago

Man stabbed in alleged road rage incident in Whitby, suspect wanted
Man stabbed in alleged road rage incident in Whitby, suspect wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a road rage incident in Whitby over the weekend. The OPP Highway Safety Division says it happened...

37m ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

12h ago

