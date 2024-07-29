Why are there so many great white sharks in Maritime waters?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for the first time ever this summer — and on the 50th anniversary of Jaws — shark warning signs will go up on some Atlantic beaches in Canada. It’s an effort to keep people informed as the shark population in the area seems to be surging, and with it the number of encounters with humans.

Fred Whoriskey is the executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network at Dalhousie University. “In my opinion, there’s probably less a climate change signal than a population resurgence signal that we’re picking up right now,” said Whoriskey.

What’s driving the increase in numbers? What have we learned about shark behaviour in our waters? Should kayakers and boarders be worried? And half a century after Peter Benchley’s novel turned the world against these supposed “man-eaters,” how much better do we understand them?