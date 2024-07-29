The Big Story

Why are there so many great white sharks in Maritime waters?

Signage about great white sharks
In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post for the first time warning signs for beachgoers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 29, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 9:03 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for the first time ever this summer — and on the 50th anniversary of Jaws — shark warning signs will go up on some Atlantic beaches in Canada. It’s an effort to keep people informed as the shark population in the area seems to be surging, and with it the number of encounters with humans.

Fred Whoriskey is the executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network at Dalhousie University. “In my opinion, there’s probably less a climate change signal than a population resurgence signal that we’re picking up right now,” said Whoriskey. 

What’s driving the increase in numbers? What have we learned about shark behaviour in our waters? Should kayakers and boarders be worried? And half a century after Peter Benchley’s novel turned the world against these supposed “man-eaters,” how much better do we understand them?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
