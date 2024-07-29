Internal federal public service report details racism in the Privy Council Office

The main door to the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council Office is seen in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A newly released internal report from the federal public service says Black and racialized Privy Council Office employees experience racial stereotyping, microaggressions and other forms of discrimination in the workplace.

The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination obtained the report using the Access to Information Act.

It details barriers for employees of colour at the Privy Council Office, the administrative arm of government that serves the Prime Minister’s Office and cabinet.

The report cites examples of Black employees being passed over for opportunities given to white colleagues, and others who said they had to intervene with managers who used the N-word in their presence.

The conclusions were based on group discussions and interviews with employees in 2021 and 2022.

The coalition says the government made an attempt to implement recommendations in the report, but hasn’t gone far enough to address the disturbing findings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

