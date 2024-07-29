Judge dismisses some claims in case alleging BlackBerry CEO harassed former staffer

WATERLOO, Ont. — A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company’s chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.

U.S. magistrate judge Sallie Kim granted BlackBerry and John Giamatteo’s request to throw out a claim that they fostered a “hostile” work environment because the former employee failed to present evidence that BlackBerry and Giamatteo’s behaviour was pervasive or severe.

The judge also dismissed claims the former employee made about alleged discrimination in its pay practices and its ability to promptly issue wages, saying the plaintiff failed to state a claim.

The judge, however, will allow the defendant to amend her complaint to provide additional details supporting her allegations against Giamatteo and the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company.

The plaintiff is a woman of colour who worked at BlackBerry for more than 10 years, but in April filed claims alleging Giamatteo had “tried to get close to her” and “woo” her, after he became the president of BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business in October 2021.

The plaintiff alleges she reported his behaviour to BlackBerry, which initially worked to handle the complaint, but eventually made Giamatteo chief executive and dismissed the woman.

The plaintiff’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but BlackBerry spokesperson Anthony Harrison says the company was pleased to see the court’s ruling and looks forward to “vigorously defending” itself against the remainder of the plaintiff’s claims, which he says are “unfounded.”

