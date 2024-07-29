Judge rejects man’s bid to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off of New Jersey’s ballot

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks during a campaign event, in West Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, June 27, 2024.A New Jersey judge on Monday, July 29, 204, denied an effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from running for president under the state's sore loser law. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 12:56 pm.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge on Monday denied an effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from running for president under the state’s sore loser law.

Judge Robert Lougy denied a request by attorney Scott Salmon, who sought to keep Kennedy from appearing on the Nov. 5 presidential ballot as an independent. He said the law compelled him to dismiss the case but that Salmon could still raise complaints to the state’s top elections official, Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

Neither Salmon nor Kennedy’s campaign immediately responded to messages seeking comment. Salmon brought a suit in 2020 saying that then-potential presidential candidate Kanye West gathered an inadequate number of signatures. At the time, Salmon said he was a registered Democrat. West eventually withdrew his petition to be on the ballot.

Kennedy’s famous name and a loyal base have buoyed his bid for the White House, and he could do better than any independent presidential candidate in decades.

Strategists from both major parties worry that he might negatively affect their candidate’s chances.

Salmon sought to keep Kennedy from the ballot as an independent under a state law that bars candidates who run for a major party nomination in a primary from seeking the same office in the general election as an independent. Salmon sought to use the statute, known as a sore loser law, because Kennedy had filed with the Federal Election Commission in April 2023 to run as a Democrat; he amended the filing in October to begin an independent bid.

Kennedy argued that Salmon didn’t have standing to sue because he isn’t a candidate for president himself, among other arguments.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

31m ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

37m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

