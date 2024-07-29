Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. settle legal and personal disputes

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 4:39 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 4:42 pm.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Four years after Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as the head of Liberty University amid a series of personal scandals, he and the evangelical school founded by his father have announced a settlement of “all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters.”

In a joint statement released Friday, the university and Liberty’s Board of Trustees said it has agreed to pay Falwell an undisclosed sum in authorized retirement and severance payments and agreed on the conditions under which the school will use Jerry Falwell Sr.’s name, image and likeness.

Under the agreement, the trustees and Falwell said they “each take responsibility” for their part in the “lengthy and painful” disputes and litigation between them.

“Falwell acknowledges and apologizes for the errors in judgement and mistakes made during his time of leadership. The Board of Trustees acknowledge and apologize for the errors and mistakes made on their part as well,” the statement said.

Falwell announced his resignation in August 2020 after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair sparked criticism at the school. The photo, which Falwell posted and then deleted on social media, showed him with his pants unzipped, his stomach exposed and his arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. Falwell said at the time that the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation. Critics said the photo was evidence of hypocritical behavior from the leader of a university where students must follow a strict code of conduct.

The same month, a news outlet published an interview with a man who said he had a yearslong sexual relationship with Falwell’s wife, Becki Falwell, and that Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur. Falwell denied any participation.

Falwell’s resignation marked a fall from power for one of the country’s most visible conservative Christian leaders. His father had aspired to make Liberty University an academic and athletic leader for evangelicals. After taking over following his father’s death in 2007, Falwell succeeded in shoring up the school’s finances and increasing its enrollment.

Two months after Falwell announced his resignation, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Liberty, alleging that the school damaged his reputation in a series of public statements. Six months later, Liberty sued Falwell, alleging he crafted a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president and chancellor in the form of a lucrative 2019 employment agreement while withholding damaging information about his marital scandal that was exposed the following year.

Falwell declined to comment on the settlement but told The Washington Post, “It’s an extremely happy day for everyone.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

39m ago

Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder
Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end. The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday. The...

1h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

39m ago

Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder
Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end. The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday. The...

1h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

8h ago

2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 

19h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

21h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
More Videos