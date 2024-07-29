At least 8 hurt, man arrested after stabbings in northwest England

Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 8:22 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they had detained a man and seized a knife.

Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon to an address in Southport, near Liverpool. It called it a “major incident” but said there was no wider threat to the public. It asked people to avoid the area. Photos showed several police cars, ambulances and a fire engine behind cordon tape on a street lined with houses.

The North West Ambulance Service said said medics treated eight people with stab injures. The injured were taken to local hospitals, including a children’s hospital.

Colin Parry, who owns an auto repair shop near the site of the attack, said he believed several children had been stabbed.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” he said.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on social network X that she was “deeply concerned at the very serious incident.”

The Associated Press

